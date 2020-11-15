Orlando C. "Chuck" Behling



Orlando C. "Chuck" Behling beloved husband of Dorothy and father of Nancy Wasserstrom (Jim), Karl (Avis) and grandfather of Abby, died November 10, 2020, at his Winter home in Belleair, Florida.



He was born in Janesville, Wisconsin, April 19, 1933, where he attended grade and high school. He served in the military during the Korean War and earned bachelor, masters, and doctoral degrees at the University of Wisconsin Madison.



Chuck was highly intelligent as well as witty and a respected internationally known educator and researcher, a Fellow in the Academy of Management who taught in colleges of business at The Ohio State University (20 years) and Bowling Green State University (18 years) where he was named Distinguished University Professor. He authored over 40 articles and books, was the editor of the Academy of Management Review and served on many editorial boards. After retirement he taught at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology as well as University College Dublin Ireland and traveled widely.



The Summer home on Lake Owen in Northern Wisconsin was a major part of his life for over 50 years, spending 3-5 months out of the year surrounded by extended family and wonderful friends. Sailing, boating, and golfing were just some of his passions.



Celebrations of Chucks life will be held later when its safe to do so. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Cable Natural History Museum, PO Box #416, Cable Wisconsin 54821 or to Suncoast Hospice, Clearwater, Florida.





