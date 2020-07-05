1/2
Orma Jeannine (Shirey) Case
1938 - 2020
Orma Jeannine (Shirey) Case

Orma Jeannine (Shirey) Case, age 81, died June 16, 2020, while living in Tomball, Texas. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on Sept. 1, 1938. Jeannine is one of eleven children born to parents Robert Shirey I and Roberta Pauline (Clough) Shirey.

She is survied by her husband, Bernard Case; and their four children, Michael (Liz) Case, Jenny (Lyle) Case-Schultz, Frederick (Zee) Case and Bryan Case. Jeannine is also survived by her brothers, Frank (Myra) Shirey, Ralph II (Pat) Shirey, James, Sr. (Nancy) Shirey, Paul Shirey, Phillip (Jean) Shirey and Donald (Carolyn) Shirey;and her sister, Diana (Larry) Shirey-Conrad; sister-in-law, Donna-Shirey-Carter; and brother-in-law, Roger Wayne Goins. She was preceeded in death by her brothers, Robert Shirey II and Richard Shirey, Sr.; and her sister, Elsie Jeannette (Shirey) Goins.


Published in The Blade from Jul. 5 to Jul. 7, 2020.
