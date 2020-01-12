|
|
Oscar C. Oehmler
Oscar C. Oehmler, age 94, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Toledo Hospital. The son of Clive and Millie Oehmler, he was born August 21, 1925 in Toledo. He was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. and was honorably discharged in 1947. Oscar began a long career as a Cadillac car salesman, making many friends over the years with clients and associates in the industry. At one time, he raced stock cars and was a lifelong NASCAR fan. He married Marilyn Fike in 1951 and she preceded him in death in 1978. He later married Joyce Pendleton and enjoyed 24 years of marriage. Oscar was very active in the Zenobia Shrine, serving as an imperial Representative for many years and as Potentate in 1971. During his retirement he worked for Walker Funeral Homes for numerous years.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, Martin (Susan) Oehmler; sister, Marty Bartholomew; grandchildren, Marilyn (Cordell) Nightingale, Martin Jr. (Paige) Oehmler, Rachel Nelson, Neil Oehmler, Teddy (Claudia) Oehmler; 8 grandchildren; step children, Lori (John Boring) Pendleton, Beth (Don) Taylor; step grandchildren, Katie (Jeff) Nelson, Ryan Ignasiak, and Audrey Taylor. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald "Bud" Oehmler.
Friends may visit on Friday January 17, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home 5155 Sylvania Ave (west of Corey Rd.) where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. followed by interment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider 2211 North Oak Park Ave. Chicago, IL 60707-3392. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020