|
|
(News story) Oscar C. Oehmler, who was sociable and determined in his pursuits - auto racing, auto selling, and supporting - died Jan. 9 in Toledo Hospital. He was 94.
He had congestive heart failure, stepdaughter Lori Pendleton said.
He was a greeter until a few years ago at Walker Funeral Home in Sylvania Township, his part-time retirement job. He found that he knew many of the families and many visitors through his business ties and his long association with the Zenobia Shrine.
"He was very social," his stepdaughter said.
His son Martin Oehmler said; "My dad seemed to have a pretty good following, between the racing and the automobile business and the shrine. He had lots of friends."
He was born Aug. 21, 1925, to Millie and Clive Oehmler and grew up on Castlewood Drive in West Toledo. He was a 1943 graduate of DeVilbiss High School. Afterward, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and served at Pearl Harbor in World War II.
Back in civilian life, he fixed cars at a local garage and serviced pinball machines working for his future father-in-law, Merl Fike, at Main Novelty Co.
He raced stock cars at tracks in northwest Ohio and in southeast Michigan during the 1950s. The Blade in July, 1952, called Mr. Oehmler a "promising local driver" in an item about his first big test - the upcoming 100-lap AAA national championship late model stock car race at Raceway Park.
He started racing when a friend asked him to drive.
"He did pretty well at it, and one thing led to another," said his son, a race car driver since age 21, years after his father left the sport, who won a recent championship in Oklahoma.
Mr. Oehmler followed NASCAR, especially the career of Jeff Gordon, and attended several Daytona 500s.
He started selling cars in the 1950s, finding success at Bob Reese Motor Co. on Monroe Street. For being the top Ford salesman at Reese, Mr. Oehmler won a weeklong trip to Havana. He and his first wife, Marilyn, left for the Cuban capital city in January, 1957.
"He told me at the time, 'Castro was fighting in the hills,'" his son said. "It was the go-to place, and he mentioned the casinos and hotels were spotless and beautiful."
Mr. Oehmler last sold Fords in 1968 at Brondes Ford. Afterward, he sold Cadillacs at Gumpp Cadillac on Jefferson Avenue. He retired when the dealership was sold in the late 1980s.
He learned early on not to judge a person by appearance. Early in his career, a young man who came in was overlooked by others. Mr. Oemler found out that the man had been sent car shopping by his grandfather. When the grandfather came in to buy the car, "he bought it from my dad," his son said.
Mr. Oehmler was a potentate emeritus of the Zenobia Shrine and continued to attend meetings until two months ago. He attended national events through last summer and formerly served on boards.
"He was a Type A personality," his son said. "When he put his mind to something, it was full speed ahead."
He liked boating and water skiing, and the Oehmlers were among several couples who took regular jaunts to Devils Lake in Michigan.
"My dad was 85 years old the last time he got up on skis. He was apologizing he didn't go very far," his son said.
He and the former Marilyn Fike married Dec. 1, 1951. She died July 9, 1978.
Surviving are his wife, Joyce, whom he married April 2, 1996; son, Martin Oehmler; stepdaughters, Lori Pendleton and Beth Taylor; sister, Marty Bartholomew; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday at Walker Funeral Home in Sylvania Township, where funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday.
The family suggests tributes to , Chicago.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 16, 2020