C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jerusalem M. B. Church
445 Dorr St
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
Jerusalem M. B. Church
445 Dorr St.
Toledo, OH
Oscar Lee Brown Jr. Obituary
Mr. Oscar Lee Brown, Jr.

Mr. Brown, Jr., 65, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, in his home. He was a 1972 graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and was an over the road truck driver for various companies. He is survived by mother, Vanilla Bills-Brown; sisters, Gwendolyn Brown and Gale Stephens; and brother, Mark Brown. Funeral Services will be 6 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Jerusalem M. B. Church, 445 Dorr St., Toledo, OH 43604, preceded by a 5 p.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Dr. W. L. Perryman, Jr., Pastor and Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 18, 2019
