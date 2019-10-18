|
Mr. Oscar Lee Brown, Jr.
Mr. Brown, Jr., 65, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, in his home. He was a 1972 graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and was an over the road truck driver for various companies. He is survived by mother, Vanilla Bills-Brown; sisters, Gwendolyn Brown and Gale Stephens; and brother, Mark Brown. Funeral Services will be 6 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Jerusalem M. B. Church, 445 Dorr St., Toledo, OH 43604, preceded by a 5 p.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Dr. W. L. Perryman, Jr., Pastor and Officiant.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 18, 2019