Osie Douglas DeGoldsby II



Osie Douglas DeGoldsby II was born on October 11, 1949 in Washington, DC but spent most of his youthful years being raised primarily in Brooklyn, New York and East Orange, New Jersey.



Osie graduated from Clifford J. Scott High School in East Orange, New Jersey in 1968. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1968-1973. He was joined in matrimony to the love of his life, Shirley Louise Spencer in 1972. Osie from time to time would drop Shirley off at her girlfriend's house and on this one particular day her husband had came out to greet him. Osie asked him, "Why do you always be smiling?" He jokingly replied, "Because I'm going to live forever, and YOU're not!" This was the spark that intrigued Osie to accept a bible study with Jehovah's Witnesses leading him to exercise his faith in Christ's ransom sacrifice and dedicate his life to Jehovah God in 1973.



Osie began his secular career at Daimler-Chrysler Jeep on the assembly line but quickly advanced to truck driving for the company, which became his main occupation. He retired from there after 30 years as an "over-the-road" truck driver.



He loved music, working with his hands, being around people, and traveling. He always took the time to encourage and keep others smiling and especially showed his care and concern by imparting wisdom to many fatherless boys he would come in contact with whether in the neighborhood or the congregation being that he was one of them. Osie will always be remembered for his upbeat, bright, and positive nature and the help and inspiration he gave others to keep pressing forward in life. He lived in Toledo for over 47 years, passing away at the age of 69 after a long bout of chronic illness on April 16, 2019 at the ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence in Sylvania, Ohio.



Osie is preceded in death by his parents Osie and Lois DeGoldsby. He is survived by his wife, Shirley DeGoldsby; daughter, Stacie Lynette DeGoldsby; son, Osie Douglas DeGoldsby III; son's wife, JiYu DeGoldsby; and his sister, Octavia Lea DeGoldsby; and a host of other nieces and nephews.



The wake for Osie will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the House of Day Funeral Service located at 2550 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, Ohio 43607 from 10 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 139 Richards Rd, Toledo, Ohio 43607 at 10:00 a.m. The burial will be privately held for the family.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019