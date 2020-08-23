Osta Mary MeszarosOsta Mary Meszaros, 94, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Friday, August 14, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born in Kenton, Ohio on January 16, 1926 to Austin and Gladys (Emfield) McKenna. After graduating High School she would marry the love of her life, Joseph Meszaros on October 27, 1945. Osta Mary worked in the Toledo Public School System as a Para Professional. Although she had left Kenton many years ago, she was always proud of her ties to the town. She was a member of St. Jerome Catholic Church. She volunteered in the Oakdale School and St. Jerome School library for many years. Osta Mary was an avid reader and loved to cook. What she cherished most was her family. She was truly a selfless woman always wanting to provide for others. She will be deeply missed.Osta Mary is survived by her daughters, Sue Meszaros, Lori (Larry) Roberts; grandchildren, Allison, Steven (Corrine), Aaron, Gayle (Jordon); 6 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Osta Mary also wanted to thank all of her friends for all of their kindness over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; son, Glenn Meszaros; and 3 siblings.Private funeral services will be held. Memorials may be directed to Charity of Donor's Choice. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.