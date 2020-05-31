Otha "O.P." Pickett Jr.



May 1, 1934 - May 22, 2020



On Friday, May 22, 2020, Otha Pickett, Jr., 86, transitioned to his reward at his home in Toledo, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Pickett; parents, Elma and Otha Pickett, Sr.; brothers, L.C. and Earnest; sister, Linda Ann; daughter, Laura Jean; grandson, Joseph Jr.; great-granddaughters, Naja Pickett, Bela Cathcart and Amaris Mahan.



Otha was born in Helena, Arkansas, where he confessed Christ at an early age and attended West Side Elementary and Eliza Miller High School. While in high school, he was a member of the band and a proud member of the football team. He LOVED playing football until one day, he got hit so hard that he got the wind knocked out of him. So right then and there, right in the middle of a big game, he took off his uniform and WALKED off the field. Needless to say, his football days were over. He would say, "I may be short but I'm mighty".



As a young man, Otha worked in a meat packing plant in Arkansas. He met Ella, the love of this life and they were soon married on August 21, 1954, and enjoyed 64 years of marriage before she passed on October 19, 2018. To this union came eleven children.



In the early 1960s, wanting to make a change for their family, Otha and Ella moved to Toledo. He became employed at Gill Asphalt where he helped to resurface several streets in the Toledo area. One of the streets he was proud to help resurface was Dorr Street. Later, he worked as a welder at the Chrysler Automotive Plant. He later retired on medical disability.



Affectionately known as O.P. to his family and friends, O.P. loved God and had great reverence for God's unlimited power. He was a God-fearing man and loved going to church with his family. O.P. was a mighty prayer warrior and would pray for anybody, day or night. He loved to study the Bible. Under the late Pastor Otis W. Jones of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, O.P. became an ordained deacon. Later, he joined St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church and continued serving as a dedicated deacon under the late Pastor I. J. Johnson and the current Pastor C.L. Johnson. For years, O.P. served as president of the Bible class and was a long-time member of the Pastors' Aide Group.



There was a point in O.P.'s life when he could not walk for 16 years due to leg surgery. He never complained. He always talked about the goodness of God. One day while carrying out the trash God healed his body. One crutch fell, but O.P. continued to walk. Then the other crutch fell, still he continued to walk with no help whatsoever. God had performed a miracle right in the backyard! It was God's grace and mercy that touched O.P.'s body. The song, His Grace and Mercy, became a favorite that Ella and O.P. sang as a duet. During the time that the family's group, Ella Pickett and the Gospel Ensemble would travel, O.P. was a "Roadie" and was a very supportive member of the group.



O.P. enjoyed spending time with his late wife and all of their children. He was a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather. His favorite hobbies were barbecuing, cooking with Ella and cooking for his family. His favorite foods to eat were watermelon and chicken.



Even after Ella passed, O.P. still remained close with his in-laws. He is survived by his children, Alice (Dennis) Cathcart, Othella, LeRoy (Regina) Pickett, Margaret Ellis Pickett, Claudette (Robert) Parker, a set of triplets, which are Kathy (Tony) King, Karen Jones, Kalvin (Linda) Pickett; Joseph (Jody) Pickett, and Joyce Houston; 48 grandchildren; 65 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Services were held Wednesday, May 27, 2020 with Pastor C.L. Johnson officiating. Interment was private. Arrangements entrusted to Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home.





