Otis James "Uncle Bun" Harris Otis James Harris was born July 13, 1930, until time of death, April 6, 2020, in his home. Preceding him in death is his mother, Arcenia Bass and father, James Otis Norman; brother, William; sisters, Joezelyn Forest/Campbell, Alva M. Meredith and Daisy L. Wortham. Otis was born in Pensacola, Florida, until his parents moved to Toledo, Ohio. He was self-employed for many years as a barber until he retired from Otis Barber Shop, where he enjoyed talking to his customers and his friends. He also belonged to the National Pioneer Gun Club Rifle Association. He enjoyed his family cooking, cars and going to the casino. He was a private person but knew people and knew how to talk to them. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughters, Angelina, Janice, Patricia, Martha, Karen; sons, James, William, Otis and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The viewing will be at the House of Day Funeral Home on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 12:00 p.m with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. The body will be laid to rest at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. The family would like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during this time.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020.