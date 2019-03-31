Otto F. Geggus



Otto F. Geggus, 74, of Perrysburg, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Regency Hospital. He was the only child of Otto and Marie (Burmeister) Geggus; born in Toledo on December 26, 1944. Otto attended Longfellow Public School and graduated from Devilbus High School in 1962. He then received his Bachelor Degree from the University of Toledo and worked on his Master's Degree from BGSU. Otto met the love of his life, Sandra Kozlok, and they married in Port Clinton on May 21, 1966, while they were both working at the Toledo Hospital.



Otto and Sandra were blessed with two terrific sons, Eric (Carrie) Geggus, of Ottawa Hills, OH and Kurt F. Geggus, of Wyoming, and they are left to cherish his memory. Along with his wife and sons, Otto leaves behind a wonderful grandson, Liam Erikson Geggus. He was preceded in death by his parents and many of his best friends.



Otto was a job recruiter for several years before becoming a substitute teacher at Perrysburg Schools. He loved his students and they affectionately referred to him as "Mr. G." or "Grand Meister G.". He was known by the students for his incredible stories and would always be one of their favorite teachers. Otto started his own tutoring business; which enabled him to really connect with his students and help them to learn. Otto taught as long as he could until the illness no longer allowed. Other loves of Otto's include fishing trips to Canada and crossword puzzles.



Other than teaching, one of Otto's passions was music. He was an accomplished accordion player and skilled pianist. He and his parents were part of a German band and they played together on many occasions, especially loving to play at the German American Festivals.



Sandy would like to express a special thank you to all of Otto's caretakers; especially those at St. Luke's Hospital, Regency Hospital, Dr. El Gamal, Dr. Masoun, and all the family and close friends who have supported them over the last several months.



A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Otto would suggest planting flowers in your own gardens to enjoy. He asks that those wishing to make a donation consider the Toledo Christian Academy, The Cherry Street Mission, or to the Perrysburg EMS. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Online condolences to the family may be made at:



www.witzlershank.com





Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019