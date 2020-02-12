|
Owen "Barry" Hayward
Owen "Barry" Hayward, age 79, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. He was born April 22nd, 1940 in San Francisco, CA to the late Owen and Ellen Hayward. Barry attended St. Mary's College, CA. He went on to have a successful career in sales management working in the food industry for Fischer Nut Company and Frozen Specialties. Through his work, Barry was instrumental in developing a significant contribution program benefiting the Special Olympics.
Barry was an avid sports fan. He remained loyal to the St. Mary Gaels for whom he played; he loved his Boston Celtics and San Francisco 49ers.
Preceded in death by his parents Owen and Ellen and his sister Marcia, Barry is survived by his loving wife Carol Hayward and children Ryan Hayward and Emily (Nick) Covill. Barry was also a loved Papa by Cooper, Liam, and Noah Covill. Barry's love of family was evident in all that he did. He was a devoted husband and father
As written by his daughter, Emily:
Daddy, this is written with a heavy heart. You are immortal. Your compelling charm and adoration for family and friends will forever be incomparable. You will always remain our hero, our mentor, and our deepest love. We will honor and treasure your memory for our days to come. Rest In Peace Daddy.
Family and Friends will be received Friday, February 14, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. The funeral service will be on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 104 W. Broadway St., Maumee. Online condolences may be made to www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 12, 2020