|
|
Owen Winkler
Owen Winkler, formerly of Sylvania, Ohio passed away on October 15, 2019 at the age of 97 at the Gazebo in South Burlington, Vermont. His daughter and son-in-law were by his side. Owen Charles Winkler was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 13, 1922 to the late Margaret and Roland Winkler. He was raised with three sisters, Joanne, Ellen, and Mary and a foster brother, Robert Sullivan. Owen graduated from Central High School in 1940.
Owen served in the United States Army towards the end of World War II and spent time in the Philippines directly following the war. He was trained and served as a radio technician. He married his beloved wife, Margaret (Peg) Forbes on September 14, 1946. They raised three children, Michael, Patricia, and Dennis in Sylvania, Ohio. He lived there until 2011 when he moved to South Burlington, VT to be near his daughter.
Owen had a long career working as a RCA technician where he experienced the evolution of the television industry.
He was also a very skilled carpenter. He renovated the Winkler home rebuilding their kitchen and living room, doing most of the work himself. He enjoyed tinkering, no projct was too big or too small, including building his own travel van before moving up to a Roadtrek RV, which he then tailored to meet their satisfaction.
Owen and Peg raised their three children to be independant. This resulted in the family spreading to great distances, with Mike settling in France, Pat in Vermont, and Dennis in Oregon. This provided them great opportunities to travel and see the world, including numerous trips to Vermont, explorations of the western states, and traveling in France and Morocco. They enjoyed traveling in their RV and often attended Roadtrek rallies throughout the country.
Owen is survived by his children, Michael and Francoise, Nimes, France, Pat and Gary Gildemeister, Essex Junction, Vermont, and Dennis and Carolyn Winkler, Baker City, Oregon; five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his foster brother, Robert Sullivan, Harker Heights, Texas.
His was predeceased by his wife Peg, and his three sisters and their spouses.
A celebration of his life will take place next spring in Toledo, Ohio. Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019