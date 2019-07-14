The Blade Obituaries
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Oydessy Ramont Watkins Obituary
Oydessy Ramont Watkins

O. Ramont Watkins, 70, passed away July 11, 2019 at University of Toledo Medical Center. A native of Toledo, he was a graduate of Scott High School. He worked as a Data Processor for many years before retirement. He attended Calvary Baptist Church with his family from childhood.

He leaves to cherish his memory his devoted family including two daughters Tamara Reeves-Kheshen of Montgomery, AL, Shanell Thompson of Louisville, KY, grandson Ja'Lonnie Thompson, brother Wynn (Brenda) Watkins of Naples, FL, half sister Latonya (John) Pace of Charlotte, NC, aunts Sarah Frieson, Prestein Waddell, and uncle Alfred Marr and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be Monday July 22, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Floyd Smith Jr. officiant, interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by Dale-Riggs Funeral Home. www.dalefh.com

Published in The Blade from July 14 to July 15, 2019
