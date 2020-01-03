|
P. Charles "Chazz" Sinclair
On Sunday, December 29th, 2019, P. Charles "Chazz" Sinclair passed away from a sudden stroke at the age of 75 while visiting Colorado Springs. He and his wife Cecilia (Feltman) Sinclair were spending Christmas with their daughter, Cecilia Johnson, son-in-law Morgan, and four grandsons. He is also survived by son Paul; daughter-in-law Whitney; one granddaughter; his sisters Barbara Hohly and Victoria (Sinclair) Capper and several cousins.
Chazz was born on August 17th, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio, to Paul C. Hohly and Faye (Timmerman) Hohly. After the death of Paul Hohly in 1946, Faye married Phillip A. Sinclair, thus Chazz became P. Charles Hohly Sinclair III. He graduated Maumee Valley Country Day School in 1962 and studied Engineering at Union College and English at the University of Toledo. Chazz married Cecilia on October 21st of 1978. Throughout his life he was a serial entrepreneur; he took great pride in his trucking company and later the R/C Car Company he owned with his son. His cars won more than 20 national championships around the world, including the US title in 2005.
Chazz was known for throwing his heart and soul into every endeavor – his wife & family, baseball, racing, music, and his recovery. Chazz joined Alcoholics Anonymous in 2002 and put his passion toward sponsorship and service work, traveling regularly to Cleveland and volunteering at Dr. Bob's house. His distinct and powerful personality left an impact wherever he went.
Chazz will be putting the 'fun' in funeral on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee. Funeral services will held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania. He personally supported Little Sisters of the Poor and the Pregnancy Center of Northwest Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 3, 2020