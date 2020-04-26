Paige Ellen (Kamper) Paneff Paige Ellen (Kamper) Paneff (62) of Sylvania Ohio, born on August 4th 1957, gave her final "Cheers!" to life on April 20, 2020. Known to family and friends as an outgoing, passionate woman who loved life, family, and friends, Paige will be greatly missed. As a child growing up in Holland, Ohio, she was known for her love of learning, intelligence, and smart wit. These qualities stayed with her through life, sparking her passionate work with children in the early '80s as the Director of Master's Little Ones in Perrysburg. Paige went on to complete her undergraduate studies at The University of Toledo, followed by her Master's Degree at Bowling Green State University. She quickly advanced in her field, serving as Director of Children's Discovery Center, as well as attending to her role of Supervisor for Toledo's Head Start. As Paige continued her studies (eventually earning licensure as a school principal), her heart remained focused on Special Education and the needs of preschoolers while she dedicated 20 years of service as an Early Childhood Supervisor for the Educational Service Centers of both Wood County, and Lake Erie West. As much pride as she took in her career roles, her title of choice was "Nana Paige." Her devotion to her grand-girls and their love for her stood out to everyone who crossed her path, even casual passersby. She also knew the value of time with friends and family, and tried tirelessly to strike that balance. Weekend getaways with her sister Lisa were a welcome respite and priority to Paige. She and Lisa had many fond memories together, and defined the word "sisterhood." Other delights she embraced were camping and Euchre with family and her many friends; special girl time spent with dearest friends Deanna Tipton and Shawna Batchelor; Pizza and Wine Fridays with her beloved "Mom" (Marilyn Stahl); and of course 4th of July Fireworks parties at her Sylvania home. Paige was also known for her generous heart. Friends and family alike knew they could count on her support. Never did she sell items she had no use for anymore, but would liberally donate to those in need. If you knew Paige, you knew she had a cherished son named Eric. Her love for him was plainly evident, and justifiably proudly broadcast. Paige was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Jean Kamper, of Holland, Ohio. Carrying on her passion for life is her sister, Lisa (Lance) Kamper Adair; her brother, Mark Kamper; her son, Eric (Michaela) Mavis; and her granddaughters, Sophia and Isadora. A celebration of Paige's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Victory Center in honor of Paige. To leave a special message for Paige's family please: www.NewcomerToledo.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.