|
|
Palma W. Weyandt
Palma W. Weyandt, 81 of Genoa, Ohio died Friday evening, August 9, 2019 in Baypark Community Hospital, Oregon, after a brief illness. She was born in Hartford, KY on March 21, 1938, the daughter of Loddie W. and Daisy Mae Phelps. She married David M. Weyandt in Hartford on September 29, 1956 and he preceded her in death on December 4, 1989.
Palma enjoyed many things in her life but the most important of all was her family. Her life centered around her daughters, son-in-laws and grandchildren, whether it was shopping, annual family vacations or just sharing a cup of coffee. Every Sunday afternoon was always a special time. The whole family gathered for dinner, each bringing a dish to share. The real fun was always the corn hole tournaments following dinner! She always ended up as the family corn hole champion and the coach for those who didn't do so well! Palma enjoyed square dancing with the Buckeye Squares, line dancing and for many years going to softball games. When she wasn't out and about she played solitaire, read and watched the Hallmark Channel.
Palma is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Dawn (Rick) Crosby, Denise (Mitch) Holyes, Dana Weyandt, grandchildren, Tyler Hoyles and Mackenzie Hoyles and sister, Iva Toca. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, siblings, Jewel Johnson, Bill Phelps, Wilma "Dean" Crump, Ivan Phelps, Vivian Brown and Dewey "Pete" Phelps.
A funeral service for Palma will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1213 Washington St., Genoa, OH 43430. Visitation will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, 501 West St., Genoa. Interment will be in the Clay Township Cemetery, Genoa. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the Allen-Clay Joint Fire Dist., 101 E. 6th St., Genoa, OH 43430 or the Genoa Food Pantry, P.O. Box 192, Genoa, OH 43430. Online condolences may be shared with the family at:
walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019