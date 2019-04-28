Pamala Ann (Lykowski) Jeremy



Pamala Ann (Lykowski) Jeremy, age 56 of Oregon, passed away unexpectedly at home April 25, 2019. Pamala was born to Duane and Elizabeth (Malone) Lykowski October 4, 1962, in Toledo, Ohio.



Pam is survived by her loving daughters, Melissa (Jason) Bragg and Angel (Marc) Mohney; grandchildren, Joseph Walters, Zyler Mohney, Dylan Walters, Olivia Hererra, Jalynn Bragg, Xander Walters, Logan Hererra, Gabby Mohney, Layla Mohney, Juliana Bragg, Quinn Herrera and Emerson Mohney; sisters, Kathy (Larry) Stanton, Sue (Mickey) Ryan and Cindy (Frank) Villarreal; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Taking cosmetology in High School, she became a licensed beautician and continued to use her skills through each of her kids and grandkids. Pam spent 16 years as a Bookkeeper/Frozen Food Manager at Food Town. Her co-workers and customers were like family to her. After the store's closing, she went back to college where she earned her Associates Degree in Business Management and a certificate in Accounting. She worked so hard and made her family proud.



Everyone knew Pam was a TV bug. Movies, TV shows, and her soaps were so special to her. She felt every emotion and would lose herself in any story. She could watch a cherished movie over and over and over; a trait she's now passed on to her grandchildren. She also had a passion for reading and would tear through a good book like nothing. She loved to cook and taught her daughters her recipes. Every year on their birthdays, they got her famous homemade chicken noodle soup and a Jell-O cake. She had so many passions and interests, but nothing brought her more joy than her grandkids. She lived and breathed for them and missed the boys something fierce. She wanted to give them all the world and would have if she could.



Pam was an eccentric, loud, flamboyant, crazy soul. But she was also kind, sensitive, giving, and loving. She had a huge smile and a laugh to match. Everywhere she went, she was sure to be known. Everyone who knew her loved her. She was one of a kind, nearly indescribable.



Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. where the funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the family.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019