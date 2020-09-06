1/1
Pamala Louise McCrory
1965 - 2020
Pamala Louise McCrory

Pamala Louise McCrory, 55, of Toledo, OH, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020, at U.T.M.C. She was born June 25, 1965, in Toledo, OH. Pamala was employed for more than 25 years with the Accounts Payable Division of H. A. International.

She is survived by her husband, Troy W. McCrory; daughters, Amanda Frederick and Candice (Raymond) Hall; sons, Joshua Shopshire and Derrick Keith; mother, Arlene (Welch) Riter; grandchildren, Raylynn Hall and Maddox Helminski; sister, Kelly (Al) Zielinski; brother, James (Joyce) Riter; uncle, Donald Welch and brother in- law, Michael Futrell; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Pam was preceded in death by her father, James Riter; sister, Sandra Futrell and stepdaughter, Cierra McCrory.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Wednesday, September 9th, from 10:00 AM. until 5 PM. The McCrory side of the family will have a service at 1:00 PM and the Riter side of the family will have a service at 5:00 PM.

Online condolences may be offered at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 6 to Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Calling hours
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
SEP
9
Service
01:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
SEP
9
Service
05:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
