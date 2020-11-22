Pamela A. (Helminski) CritchPamela A. (Helminski) Critch, age 67, of Maumee, OH passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at UTMC surrounded by a few loved ones. She was born on July 9, 1953 to Marilyn J. and Ronald J. Helminski in Toledo. Pamela retired from Bittersweet Farms of 10 years. She loved spending time with her fiancé, daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her free time Pamela enjoyed watching soap operas, home remodeling channels, crime shows, going on vacations with her fiancé and friends, reading the newspaper, drinking coffee, smoking cigarettes and enjoying her retirement.Left to cherish Pamela's memory is her fiancé, Lenny Szychowski; brother, Lynn Helminski; sisters, Marcia Przbysz, Sharon Goetz and Karen Aldrich; daughter, Dawn Lubas; grandchildren, Brittany, Josh, Ashley and Heather; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Serenity, Kenlee, Mayson, Layla and Gunner. Pamela was preceded in death by her parents; both grandparents; brother, John Helminski; sister, Sandra Phillips; and son, James P. Critch II.Family will be receiving guests from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, Ohio 43615 (419 381 1900). Funeral Services will begin at 6:00 P.M. at the Funeral Home.To share memories and condolences with Pamela's family please visit our website.