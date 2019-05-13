Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
More Obituaries for Pamela Bonecutter
Pamela Ann (McGee) Bonecutter


1948 - 2019
Pamela Ann (McGee) Bonecutter Obituary
Pamela Ann (McGee) Bonecutter

Pamela Ann Bonecutter, age 70, of Toledo, took her "Midnight Train to Georgia" Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio-Toledo. Pamela was born to James and Ellen (Lingle) McGee in Toledo, Ohio December 16, 1948. Pamela will best be remembered for her dancing, her cooking, her champagne taste on a beer budget, her love of lottery, her beautiful art, love of Motown music and not to mention her height.

Pamela is survived by her daughters, Lauren Bonecutter and Erin (Tim Franks) Bonecutter; 4 grandchildren with one on the way; best friend and sister, Shirley Gaff; and brother, Jim McGee. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John in 2000 and her parents.

The arrangements are being handled by Freck Funeral Chapel. Services will be private.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from May 13 to May 15, 2019
