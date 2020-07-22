Pamela Ann (Limpf) Kagy



Pam left this world July 19th, after a courageous and lengthy battle with cancer. Pam was a 1968 graduate of Bowsher High School and attended the University of Toledo, where she met her husband of almost 50 years, Allan Kagy.



They spent several years in Germany and Belgium and lived in numerous states due to his many years serving in the U.S. Army. She was an avid animal lover and together they rescued many. Pam enjoyed her work at KinderCare in Springfield, Ohio, for 25 years, where they settled after his service.



Pam was predeceased by parents, Robert and Patricia Limpf. She is survived by husband, Allan; brother, Larry Limpf; sister, Marti (Martin) Franco; nieces, Miranda (Tony Leone) Franco, and Melinda (Dave Englund) Franco; in-laws, Rod (Barb) Kagy. Due to COVID, services in Toledo, will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be made to any local animal rescue or shelter.





