Mrs. Pamela Ann Martin passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the Promedica Ebeid Hospice. She was born on April 2, 1952 to the union of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence and Sarah Williams, whom both preceded her in death. She was the epitome of class and believed in hard work. She retired from Chrysler after 27 years. She was a faithful member of Walk the Word Ministries. Surviving are husband John Martin; daughters Victoria (Shawn) Crisp, Veronica and Valerie Smith; stepdaughter Sherrhonda Steward; brothers Willie (Pamela), Pruett (Debbie) and Kenneth Williams; sisters Diane (Lee) Randles and Deborah Scott; grandchildren Roderick (Brittany), Ramon and Raven Johnson, Samone Sims and Jayvion Williams; great grandchildren Riley and Reign Johnson. In keeping with her request there are no funeral or memorial services. However your prayers with and for the family are well received and greatly appreciated.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020