Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Pamela Braatz Daniels


1956 - 2019
Pamela Braatz Daniels Obituary
Pamela Braatz Daniels

Pamela Braatz Daniels, 62, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from complications related to Acute Myeloid Leukemia at the University of Michigan Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born in Toledo, OH on October 9, 1956 and was a 1974 graduate of Whitmer High School. On January 9, 1984 she married Mark Daniels. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Pam was a long-time Pharmacy Technician at The Pharm and, most recently, Rite Aid. She loved her job at the Huntington Center and her interactions with customers at Walleye games, concerts, and other sporting events. Pam was preceded in death by son, Kevin Daniels, her mother, Joan (Gonia) Braatz, and, brother, Mark Braatz. She is survived by her husband, Mark; sons, Ryan (Tori), and Craig; step-son, Trent (Diane); treasured grandchildren, Steven, Marissa, JoBeth and Raelyn; great grandchildren Piper and Jace; father, Donald Braatz; sister, Becki (Lynn) Bair; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W Sylvania Avenue. Services will follow at the funeral home beginning at 7:00 p.m. Per Pam's request, in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to her family to assist with covering funeral expenses. Conodolences for Pam's family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on July 24, 2019
