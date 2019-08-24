|
Pamela Engler
Pamela Engler, age 65, passed away on Monday, August, 19, 2019. Pam was born August 6, 1954 in Toledo, Ohio to Richard and Angela Nadolny. She was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School and in the early years worked as a secretary at an insurance firm. After that, she worked with her husband as the secretary and book keeper at their family business, Engler Plumbing, for 40 years. Pam enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time at the lake house in Hillsdale County. She was an avid bowler and was in a bowling league for many years. She always had great interest in her daughters' schooling and activities and was a scout leader. In her later years, the grandchildren became her pride and joy. Pam was a longtime member of Washington Church.
Pam is survived by her husband of 41 years, Ken; parents, Richard and Angela Nadolny; children, Michelle (Michael) Kaiser, Heather (Bryan) Coehrs; grandchildren, Andrew, Katelyn, Aiden, and Abigail; brothers, Dave (Mariann) and Ken (Becky) Nadolny.
Visitation will be on Monday, August, 26, 2019 from 12 Noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.), where a Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
