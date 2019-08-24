The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Engler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Engler


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Engler Obituary
Pamela Engler

Pamela Engler, age 65, passed away on Monday, August, 19, 2019. Pam was born August 6, 1954 in Toledo, Ohio to Richard and Angela Nadolny. She was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School and in the early years worked as a secretary at an insurance firm. After that, she worked with her husband as the secretary and book keeper at their family business, Engler Plumbing, for 40 years. Pam enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time at the lake house in Hillsdale County. She was an avid bowler and was in a bowling league for many years. She always had great interest in her daughters' schooling and activities and was a scout leader. In her later years, the grandchildren became her pride and joy. Pam was a longtime member of Washington Church.

Pam is survived by her husband of 41 years, Ken; parents, Richard and Angela Nadolny; children, Michelle (Michael) Kaiser, Heather (Bryan) Coehrs; grandchildren, Andrew, Katelyn, Aiden, and Abigail; brothers, Dave (Mariann) and Ken (Becky) Nadolny.

Visitation will be on Monday, August, 26, 2019 from 12 Noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.), where a Memorial Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. Inurnment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the .

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now