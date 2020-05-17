Pamela H. (Heymann) Ricciardi
1950 - 2020
Pamela H. (Heymann) RIcciardi

Pamela H. (Heymann) Ricciardi, 70, of Perrysburg, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020 at Glendale Assisted Living. She was born February 24, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio to Richard and Betty (Wells) Heymann. She earned a bachelor's degree from the Washington School for Secretaries in Washington D.C. Pamela married Antonio E. Ricciardi on October 31, 1971 and they shared 48 years together.

Pamela worked as a human resource director for Master Chemical. She was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Maumee.

She is survived by her husband, Antonio; son, Giulio Ricciardi; aunt, Nancy (Paul) Heymann; cousins, Nicholas (Bibiana) Heymann, Peter (Nicole) Heymann and Anne Heymann. She was preceded in death her parents and her brother, Richard Heymann.

Services for Pamela will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Condolences may be made to the family online at:

www.witzlershank.com



Published in The Blade from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 16, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
