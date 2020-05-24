Pamela J. (Mackay) Austin
1954 - 2020
Pamela J. (Mackay) Austin, 66, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 in her home. Pam was born February 7, 1954 to Barbara and Harry MacKay. Pam enjoyed spending time with her family, and at the casinos. She was survived by her children, Michael, Eric, and Richard; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Carolyn, Leigh, Howard, Cindy and Penny. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Austin; parents; grand-daughter, Makayla King; and sister, Gail Woods. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, wife, and friend to all that knew her. She will be deeply missed. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
