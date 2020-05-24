Pamela J. (Mackay) AustinPamela J. (Mackay) Austin, 66, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 in her home. Pam was born February 7, 1954 to Barbara and Harry MacKay. Pam enjoyed spending time with her family, and at the casinos. She was survived by her children, Michael, Eric, and Richard; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Carolyn, Leigh, Howard, Cindy and Penny. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Austin; parents; grand-daughter, Makayla King; and sister, Gail Woods. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, wife, and friend to all that knew her. She will be deeply missed. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.