Pamela J. Szczepanski
Pamela J. Szczepanski

Pamela J. Szczepanski, 73, of Toledo, passed away on October 13, 2020. She was born to Robert and Beatrice (Czubachowski) Dolve in Toledo. She worked in customer services with various businesses in the Toledo area. She was a member of the AARP, ASPCA and the Humane Society. Pam was a very loving grandmother and cherished her 5 grandsons.

Pam was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gary; son, Todd; and her father. She will be dearly missed by her children, Tracy (Elijah Clay) Myers and Troy (Holly) Szczepanski; her mother, Beatrice Balusik; grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Isaiah, Jeremiah and Alex; "Auntie" Irene Czubachowski; and extended family and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, at St. Hyacinth Church at 11:00 a.m., where friends may visit after 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery along with the blessing and burial of her late husband, Gary.

Please send condolences to www.sujkowskiairport.com.


Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
