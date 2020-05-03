Pamela Jean (Mortemore) Paskan
Pamela Jean (Mortemore) Paskan, age 63, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Pam was born in Toledo on August 7, 1956 to Ronald Mortemore and the late Helen (Styer) Ferris. She married the love of her life, Michael Sterling Paskan, in Wauseon, on July 19, 1982.
Pam was a hardworking, loving, caring and outgoing woman. She was looked up to by friends and family alike. Pam enjoyed being a wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Pam worked in many different fields including, factory, retail, pharmaceutical, banking and janitorial. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing bingo, cards, watching soap operas, watching racing, riding motorcycle with her husband and most of all supporting her grandchildren in sporting events. She was her husband's and two sons' biggest racing fans.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 38 years, Michael; father, Ronald Mortemore; children, Dawn (Keith) Torbet, Donovan (Becky) Paskan, Torrie Geis; Jeffery Geis; bonus son, James (Lisa) Ledyard; brother, Michael Smith; sister, Kim Ferguson; grandchildren, Haley Sue Geis, Chelsey Geis, Zac Geis, Kaleb Torbet, Preston (Natalie) Torbet, Kendra (Shawn Davis) Torbet, Jordan (Katlyn) Torbet, Erin (Roy) Mercer, Brandon Paskan, Elizabeth (Caleb) Mohr, Kyleigh Paskan, Stephen (Chelsea) Simpson, Hunter Shaffer, Kaycee Shaffer, Grace Ledyard and Alyssa Ledyard; 16 great grandchildren and 2 on the way; and 1 great-great-grandchild. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her sister, Stacie Jones.
Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or services and burial will be private for the family at Greenlawn Cemetery. Those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to make memorial contributions to Community Health Professional, 230 Westfield Dr., Archbold, Ohio 43502 or Cancer Treatment Centers of America, 2520 Elisha Ave, Zion IL 60099 in Pam's memory.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.