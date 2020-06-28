Pamela Jean Rivers-Walker
Mrs. Pamela Jean Rivers-Walker

Mrs. Pamela J. Rivers-Walker, 71, passed Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. She attended the Jesup W. Scott High School and worked for Olive Garden.

Pamela is survived by daughter, Kelly (Gaylon) Hughes; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Harris and a host of loving relatives and friends.

Visitation Sunday, June 28, 2020, 4 to 6 p.m., at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH, 43607. Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services Monday, June 29, 2020, 10 and 11 a.m. respectively, at the Southern M. B. Church, 1222 Indiana Avenue, Toledo, OH, 43607. The Reverend Roger D. Carson, Pastor and Officiant. Masks and social distancing are mandatory for each day's events.

Published in The Blade from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
