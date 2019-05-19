Pamela "Pam" Kay Harpel-Burke



Pamela "Pam" Kay Harpel-Burke died on March 1, 2019 at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, New York due to complications resulting from liver failure. She was 59 years old. She is survived by her husband Russell Burke, their son Sam, her mother Lynne Harpel, and her three sisters Cherrie (Perry) Kent, Linda Titta, Jennifer (Michael) Barrett and many nieces and nephews who reveled in her zest for life, sense of fun and ready laughter. She will leave behind a huge void, but precious memories.



Pam was preceded in death by her father, Robert F. Harpel.



Pam was born on October 1st, 1959 to Lynne and Robert Harpel in Toledo, Ohio. It was in Toledo she met Russell Burke when they were 16, and they began a relationship. After graduating high school, they both attended Ohio State University, and were married on December 18, 1981. While at Ohio State, Pam was driven by her love of literature to earn an undergraduate degree in library sciences. As the years passed and she continued her work in libraries, she and Russ moved from Ohio to Gainesville, Florida and then from Gainesville to Jackson, Michigan, where she gave birth to her son, Samuel Burke, on March 30, 1994. By 1997, they had moved to Bellmore, Long Island in New York, and Pam began work as a catalog librarian at Hofstra University. Pamela worked at Hofstra for the next 22 years, during which time she earned her graduate degree from the University and became a tenured Associate Professor, a position she held until her death.



It is difficult to describe the impact that Pam had on her friends and family, but suffice to say that she will be greatly missed. She was an incredibly good-hearted person, and although she is gone, the impact left by her kindness, her intelligence, her sense of humor, and her admirable individuality will forever stay with those who loved her. Although the last year of her life was, marked by separation and illness, and was very difficult for her, she remained her resilient and compassionate self, and that is how we will remember her.



A memorial service was held for Pamela on March 28, 2019 by her family and loved ones at Grace Church Activity Center, Toledo, Ohio.



Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019