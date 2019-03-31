Home

Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 850-5000
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Michael W Pawlak Funeral Home Llc
1640 Smith Rd
Temperance, MI 48182
Pamela L. "Pam" Gerding


Pamela L. "Pam" Gerding Obituary
Pamela "Pam" L. Gerding

Pamela "Pam" L. Gerding, 64, of Temperance, MI, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born September 17, 1954, she was the daughter of Chester and Florence (Stiles) Geiger. She was a graduate of Bedford High School and then received her associates degree from Monroe County Community College. Pam was employed by Tony's Country Store in Lambertville, MI for several years. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, cooking, crocheting, fishing, camping, bon fires, barbecues, but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Pam was a member of the V.F.W, 9656, Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her loving husband, Robert Gerding; children, Shaleena (Brodie) Gokey and Jason (Melonie) DeVol; sister, Belinda; brother, Dennis; 7 grandchildren, Trever, Steven, Chance, Sareena, Joshua, Cheyenne, C.J., Tristen, Christian and Ashten and 1 great grandson, T.J. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm, Friday, April 5, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI, where a funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at Whiteford Union Cemetery.

pawlakfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2019
