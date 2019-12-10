|
Pamela Leigh (Hyott) Dier
Pamela Leigh (Hyott) Dier, born March 6, 1956, died on November 11, 2019, after a brief illness.
She is survived by son, Joseph David Hyott; daughter, Jeri Leigh Glosemeyer; brother, Robert ( Sherry) Hyott; sister Winifred (Stephen) Soviar and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by parents, Robert D. Hyott and Charlotte (Herbert) Hyott and sister, Jennifer (Ralph) Lanteri.
Pamela was a free spirit and enjoyed motorcycle rides with her parents and friends. She had a quick, sharp sense of humor and enjoyed laughing with everyone. She was proud to serve her country as a member of the Air Force National Guard.
A Celebration of Life will be hosted by her family at Ape Hangers Eastside Saloon located at 531 Oak St., Toledo, OH 43605 on December 20th from 12:30pm - 2:30pm. Memorial contributions can be sent in Pamela's name to Cherry Street Mission Ministries, 1501 Monroe St. Toledo, OH 43604. The family would like to thank everyone for their love, support and prayers. Psalm 48:14 "For this God is our God for ever and ever. He will be our guide even to the end."
Published in The Blade from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019