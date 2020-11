Or Copy this URL to Share

Pamela Mack DeVault



In Loving Memory



Pamela "Pam" DeVault of Toledo, Ohio, 66 passed away on November 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Union Grove M.B. Church located at 3232 Nebraska Ave. Toledo, Ohio 43607. Visitation hour will start at 11:00 a.m. followed by the funeral services at 12:00 p.m. Rev. J.L. Spears, Pastor.





