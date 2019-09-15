|
Pamela Makara
1931-2019
Pamela Fair Makara, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend, died Sunday morning, August 25, 2019. She was 88 years old. A highly respected educator and a student of ancient history, Pam graduated from Wayne State University (B.A.) in the 1950's with a degree in Education and from Ohio State University (M.A.) in the early 1990's with a degree in Classical Studies at the age of 61. Pam held various teaching jobs throughout her life but worked primarily as a fifth grade teacher and mentor to students and fellow colleagues at South Main Elementary School in Bowling Green, Ohio, a job she sustained for 25 years. In this capacity she creatively contributed to her school community with varied student-based classroom projects, student field trips to Greenfield Village, and yearly Carnival fairs. She received her school Teacher of the Year award for her dedication to students and classroom expertise and received the Jennings Scholar award for her outstanding classroom teaching and her ability to foster and develop the individual capabilities of young people. In addition to the above accomplishments, Pam was a writer, painter, talented flower arranger, avid traveler, and consummate hostess, organizing and beautifully presenting numerous post-concert receptions, celebrations, dinners, and New Year's Day gatherings at her home for musicians, family, and friends. For most of her adult life, during the summer, Pam also hosted post-concert receptions for the Lake Placid Sinfonietta in Lake Placid, NY at its Center for the Arts. She also supported musical activities at Bowling Green State University through her attendance at many concerts and through serving on the board of Pro Musica and as a member of the Carillon Society and, in addition, regularly patronized the Toledo Symphony and the Toledo Opera.
She is survived by her daughter, Christina Biron (Ron) of Dartmouth, MA; her son, Michael Makara (Pam) of Billings, MT; her grandson, Ray Paul Biron of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and her brother-in-law, Dan Wells of Stillwater, Oklahoma.
A Funeral Mass was held on Thursday, September 12, at 10:00 at St. Agnes Church, Lake Placid, NY. Burial was in St. Agnes Catholic Cemetery. A Celebration of Pam's Life will also be held in Bowling Green, Ohio, at a later date. Contributions in honor of Pam can be sent to The Paul Makara Scholarship Fund at the Bowling Green State University College of Musical Arts, The Toledo Symphony, The Toledo Opera, The Lake Placid Sinfonietta, or the Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.mbclarkfuneralhome.com
