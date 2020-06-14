SISTER PAMELA MARIE BUGANSKI, SNDDependent upon God, Sister Pamela risked ministries that emerged from her heart, choosing difficult tasks for those experiencing poverty and oppression and giving herself totally in practical charity while working on systemic change. In the process, Sister raised the consciousness of many toward social justice. On June 9, 2020, God called her to Himself while she was on mission in Texas.Born on October 29, 1956, in St. Louis, Missouri and baptized Pamela Marie, Sister Pamela was the oldest of 12 children of Dr. Raymond and Ruth (Holmes) Buganski. She attended St. Pius elementary school and Notre Dame Academy, both in Toledo. She entered the Sisters of Notre Dame in 1975 and professed vows in 1978. After attending Notre Dame Extension College, she received a Master in Education at the University of Dayton and a Master in Administration for Non-Profit Organizations at the University of Notre Dame.Sister spent 12 years teaching junior high at St. Mary, Norwalk; St. Mary, Leipsic; and Ladyfield and St. James, Toledo. She spent ten years teaching computer science and math at St. Mary High School, Sandusky, and Notre Dame Academy, Toledo. She was known for her excellence, intense preparation, and friendliness toward her students and colleagues.Sister was the treasurer for the Sisters of Notre Dame from 2003 to 2013 when she was best known for her expertise and passion for socially responsible investments. In 2012 she became the American Project Manager of SewHope in Guatemala. Sister also participated in many volunteer ministries including Cherry Street Mission, SND International Investment Committee, Interprovince Collaborative Taskforce, and Peace and Justice Committee while also giving presentations on socially responsible investments in many schools and parishes. Sister's missionary spirit led her to three immersion experiences, one in Papua New Guinea and two in Guatemala.After studying Spanish, Sister began social justice and immigration work in Falfurrias, Texas. Then began four years of volunteer ministry at ARISE and Annunciation House, as well as assisting in Dallas after Hurricane Harvey. While in Texas Sister led many groups on immersion experiences at the border. Sister was recently accredited by CLINIC as an advocate for those seeking citizenship. Just this month Sister was hired as a contact tracer for COVID19. She also had an outstanding gift of networking with people who had the same passion for the marginalized.Sister Pamela is survived by her parents, Dr. Raymond and Ruth (Holmes) Buganski; four sisters, Cynthia (Lee) Parke, Lynn (Steve) Roberts, Laura (Sean) O'Toole, and Joan (Steve) Sadowski; and five brothers, Mark (Gloria), Joseph (Stephanie), Robert (Anne), David (Melissa), and Michael; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters—infant Beth (1965) and Ann (John) Bishop (2020). She will be greatly missed by her family, religious community, and many friends.A private memorial service will be held for the Sisters and her family at Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo. In the interest of public health and safety, the Funeral Mass will be held at a later date.Tributes may be made to the Sisters of Notre Dame at 3912 Sunforest Court, Toledo, or to the Sister Pamela Marie Buganski Scholarship Fund at Notre Dame Academy.