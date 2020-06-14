(News story) Sister Pamela Marie Buganski, a leader in her family and ministry, which extended from the classroom and her religious community to Papua New Guinea, Guatemala, most recently, the southern U.S. border, died of natural causes June 9 at her residence in Alamo, Texas, She was 63.
Her death was unexpected, her family said.
Sister Pam, who grew up the oldest of 12 in West Toledo's Old Orchard neighborhood, arrived in Texas in 2014. She shared those early experiences at the South Texas Human Rights Center for the Sisters of Notre Dame blog. In one post, she wrote of listening to the song, "Somewhere," from West Side Story, of hearing in the lyrics a migrant-refugee praying for his family.
"Can you?" Sister Pam wrote. "I can hear the longing of a migrant-refugee mother in the music, can you? I can hear the dreams of a migrant-refugee child in them both, can you?" She then quoted the lyrics, "There's a place for us, somewhere a place for us. Peace and quiet and open air, wait for us, somewhere..."
Sister Mary Delores Gatliff, provincial superior, said: "She was a great witness of the spirit of our community, especially in outreach to the poor and marginalized. She had a passion for serving those in need, which is part of our spirit, and she lived it well."
Her sister-in-law Gloria Buganski said: "She believed that feeling was from God."
Sister Pam worked with those who crossed the border in McAllen, Texas, and El Paso. Her sister Cindy recalled visiting a shelter with her, how Sister Pam liked to hold the babies of the families - much as, back home, she'd held her newborn nieces and nephews.
"She made connections," her sister Cindy said. "She was unforgettable because she made a lasting impression on people's souls and hearts."
As the oldest in her family, "she was a genuine caregiver from the beginning," her sister Laura said. And whether in the Buganski household or in her work at Texas refuge centers, "she could bring calm to chaos," her sister Cindy said.
Sister Pam had immersion experiences earlier in Papua New Guinea and in Guatemala, where she helped SewHope, a nonprofit founded in Toledo, which offers health care and education to people in northern Guatemala.
"She was kind of fearless about everything in life," said Dr. Anne Ruch, SewHope founder.
Sister Pam was treasurer for the Sisters of Notre Dame from 2003-13, focused on socially responsible investment. Earlier, she taught math and computer science across northwest Ohio, including at St. Mary High School, Sandusky, and Notre Dame Academy.
"You'd think she'd be lost in her career. She was as much an aunt and in the family and present no matter where she was," sister Laura said. Her sister Cindy added: "Wherever God put her that day."
She was born Oct. 29, 1956, in St. Louis to Ruth and Dr. Raymond Buganski, who became a well-known Toledo pediatrician. She was a graduate of Notre Dame Academy. She studied engineering for a year at the University of Toledo. She entered the Sisters of Notre Dame in 1975 and professed vows in 1978. She attended Notre Dame Extension College, had a master of education degree from the University of Dayton, and from the University of Notre Dame, a master's degree in administration for nonprofits.
Her sister Beth died in 1965 in infancy. Her sister Ann Bishop, 52, died Feb. 7.
Surviving are her parents, Ruth and Dr. Raymond Buganski; sisters Cynthia Parke, Lynn Roberts, Laura O'Toole, and Joan Sadowski; and brothers Mark, Joseph, Robert, David, and Michael. She also had 35 nieces and nephews and six great nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be private at Urbanski Funeral Home, with a funeral Mass to be held later.
Tributes are suggested to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 3912 Sunforest Ct., or to the Sister Pamela Marie Buganski Scholarship Fund at Notre Dame Academy.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 14, 2020.