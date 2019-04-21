|
Pamela R. Frank
Pamela R. "Pam" Frank, age 70, of Holland, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 18, 2019 at home with loving family by her side. She was born June 7, 1948 to Robert and Grace (Podgorski) Kinzel. Pam was a bus driver with Springfield Local Schools for over 30 years before retiring.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Frank; and nephew, Jason Kinzel; Pam is survived by her children, Rachelle (Jim Hood) Frank, Timmy (Michelle) Frank and Bryan Frank; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Greg "Butch" Kinzel; niece, Erica Kinzel; aunt, Barbara Kinzel; and many dear friends.
The family will receive guests on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 2 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.
To leave a special message for Pam's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019