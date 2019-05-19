Pamela Smith



Pamela Smith, 67, of Walbridge, OH passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Regency Hospital in Toledo. She was born on February 20, 1952 in Rincon, GA to David and Nellie (Pryor) McGowan and she married Larry Smith on April 22, 1995 in Toledo. Pam was a long time caregiver and dietician. She had a passion for volunteering and donated her time to her children's schools, served as a volunteer firefighter and also spent time coaching as well as being a Scout Leader. Pam was an autism advocate and a cancer survivor. She was a member of Cedar Creek Church, Perrysburg, OH. Pam enjoyed bowling but her greatest joy was her family. Pam loved to spend time with her family, her grandboys were the world to her. She was the most thoughtful, caring and loving, mother, wife, grandma, daughter, sister or friend you will ever meet. Pam is survived by her loving husband, Larry Smith; children, Raymond (Jenny), Gwen (Jason) and Julie (Doug); mother, Nellie McGowan; grandchildren, Cody, Gage, Trey, Jerimiah, Isaac, Noah, Judah, Dakota, Frankie, Elizabeth and Emily; siblings, Terry (Diane), Perry (Linda), Suzanne (Julio), Russ (Donna), Ross (Alaina) and Pam (Jim); and beloved dog, Sophie. She is preceded in death by her father, David and long-time friend and father of her children, William Mayo. A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). Memorial contributions may be made to Autism Society of Northwest Ohio, 6629 West Central Avenue Suite 1, Toledo, OH 43617 or the , Northwest Region, 740 Commerce Drive Suite B, Perrysburg, OH 43551. Condolences can be shared at



