Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
4:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Pamela Sue Ekenbarger


1953 - 2019
Pamela Sue Ekenbarger Obituary
Pamela Sue Ekenbarger

Pamela S. Ekenbarger, 66, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Pam was born in Lima, Ohio and was raised by her parents John and Mary (Galimore) Decker. For over 20 years, Pam worked for BP and Stop & Shop. She enjoyed spending time with friends at her local casinos. Pam is survived by her dear friend Brenda Benster and her extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 4:00 p.m. Memorials may be directed to a .

Published in The Blade on Dec. 5, 2019
