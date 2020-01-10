Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 11:00 PM
American Legion Post 6
1074 Clarion Ave.
Holland, OH
View Map
Pamela Sue VonAhrens


1959 - 2020
Pamela Sue VonAhrens Obituary
Pamela Sue VonAhrens

Pamela Sue VonAhrens,60, of Holland, peacefully departed this life on January 4, 2020. The middle daughter of Donald C. Reed and Janet Withers (Guest), Pamela was born on June 15, 1959 in Toledo, and was a lifelong resident of Ohio.

A 1977 graduate of Springfield High School, Pam married her high school sweetheart, Jerry VonAhrens, and gave birth to the first of 2 children, son Randy, that same year. Daughter Michelle was born in 1980. Her children were her world and she was extremely close with them throughout her entire life.

Pam also had a lifelong love of animals, especially cats. She was always known to take in strays and try to help any animal in need. It was just one example of her incredibly huge heart. She was also very friendly and outgoing, often talking to complete strangers from all walks of life. She would befriend anyone.

Over the years she demonstrated her strong work ethic while employed at Red Roof Inn, Furniture Craft, Alternative Services and Fox Chase Apartments. She formed close friendships with her co- workers that she maintained and cherished throughout her life.

Surviving are her father, Donald Reed; mother, Janet Withers; sister, Dawn Shirey; brother, Thomas (Sandy) Withers; son, Randy VonAhrens & his fiancee, Amy Thornton (Amy's daughter, Anna Thornton & grandson, Bentley); daughter, Michelle Carrieri; grandchildren, Emerson and Arabella VonAhrens as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. She was preceded in death by her sister, Theresa Nelson.

A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, Feb 1, 2020 from 6:00-11:00 p.m. at the American Legion Post 6, 1074 Clarion Ave., Holland OH 43528. In lieu of flowers the family request that a donation to any animal shelter be considered. Online condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 10, 2020
