Pamilla "Pam" B. Croydon
Peacefully at Spencer House, Orillia, Ontario, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the age of 90. Pam Croydon of Orillia, loving mother of Scott Croydon (Dawn Croydon and family in Ohio), Robert Croydon (Jackie) and Julie Croydon (Rick Girard) Loved grandmother of Tim, Michael, Ryan and Brianna. Predeceased by her sister Audrey Cline. Special Aunt to Paula Cline, Leah Cline and Valerie Cline. A special thank you to the staff at Spencer House for the love and care Pam received during her stay. Cremation has taken place. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, Ontario, Canada, (705) 326-3595.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 11, 2019