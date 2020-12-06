Pando Elias Pappas
Pando Elias Pappas, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice at the age of 92 years. He was born in the village of Chereshnitsa (Polykerasos) Greece on February 2, 1928, to Elias and Theodota (Boshkoff) Pappas. His father emigrated to America only weeks before the start of World War II, leaving Pando as the sole provider for his family. He was twelve years of age when he began working the farm. At age 17, he moved with his mother, sister, and brother to the United States to join his father.
Pando graduated from Waite High School in two years by taking day, night, and summer classes. In 1953, he graduated from the University of Toledo, with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting. While at the University he also earned an officer's commission in the United States Army. He served as Captain during the Korean Conflict and remained in the Army Reserve from 1953 to 1970.
He met the love of his life, Maria Van Klingeren, a Dutch immigrant, at the International Institute while learning English. They were blessed with four children and they traveled all over the world visiting family and friends.
In 1956, he joined the LaSalle's Department Store, a Toledo, Ohio, division of R. H. Macy & Co. as manager of their Accounting Department and later as Regional Controller. At the age of 55, he joined TESCO as its Vice-President for Control and Finance for 17 years. He also taught evening classes at the University of Toledo in Accounting and Marketing.
Pando served on the Oregon Chamber of Commerce, Oregon City Board of Education, and the Oregon City Council as President of Council and Councilman over a span of 16 years. He chaired the Council's Finance Committee and was instrumental in designing the city's accounting system. He also served on the boards of The International Institute of Greater Toledo, The International Park Advisory Board, and the International Festival. In 1971, he ran for Mayor of the City of Oregon losing to his friend Donald Petroff. During the American Bicentennial, President Jimmy Carter appointed him the Midwest delegate to the President's Bicentennial Commission on Ethnic Affairs. President Bill Clinton also appointed him the Midwest representative on the President's Ethnic Heritage Commission.
Pando was a member of St. George Eastern Orthodox Cathedral and the St. Elias Eastern Orthodox Church serving as President and Treasurer in each church for many years. He was also a member of the Young at Heart of Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral serving as Treasurer.
He is the founder of the Bulgarian-Macedonian Cultural Society and its performing folk dance group Ensemble Kitka, where his wife and children also danced, passing down the dances and songs of the Macedonian and Bulgarian cultures.
Surviving are his wife, Maria; children, Constance (Dr. Steven) Ross, Karen (James) Pappas, Michael (Barbara) Pappas and Jeff (Jacqueline) Pappas; twelve grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Ellen Mitchell; and brother, John (Carole) Pappas. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Vasilis Mitchell.
Friends and family may visit at St. George Orthodox Cathedral, 738 Glenwood Road, Rossford, Ohio, 43460 on Sunday, December 6, 2020, from 3 p.m. - 8 p.m. with a Trisagion Service at 7 p.m. Private funeral services will be live streamed Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please visit www.egglestonmeinert.com
and select the Pando Elias Pappas obituary and select his Tribute Wall Tab for live stream viewing. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions in Pando's name may be directed to St George Orthodox Cathedral, 738 Glenwood Road, Rossford, Ohio 43460 or a charity of your choice
.www.egglestonmeinert.com