The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
5301 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
5301 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH
Parish DeJuan Wimberly Sr.

Parish DeJuan Wimberly Sr. Obituary
Parish DeJuan Wimberly, Sr.

A 2010 graduate of Roy C Start High School where he was a fierce defensive tackle on the football team.

Surviving is his mother, Aneda L Walker; father, Patrick E. Wimberly Sr; grandmother, Charlene D. Walker; son, Parish D. Wimberly Jr.; Siblings, Michelle M. Neely, Lanita Wimberly, Lanaya Jones, Patrick E. Wimberly Jr. (Shalonda), Donyel L. Walker Jr., and PaSean Wimberly; and a host of relatives and friends.

Services will be Monday January 13, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church, 5301 Nebraska Ave Toledo, OH 43615. Family Hour will start at 10:00 AM with funeral services starting at 11:00 AM. Services will be rendered by The House of Day Funeral Home.

www.houseofday.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
