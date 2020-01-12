|
Parish DeJuan Wimberly, Sr.
A 2010 graduate of Roy C Start High School where he was a fierce defensive tackle on the football team.
Surviving is his mother, Aneda L Walker; father, Patrick E. Wimberly Sr; grandmother, Charlene D. Walker; son, Parish D. Wimberly Jr.; Siblings, Michelle M. Neely, Lanita Wimberly, Lanaya Jones, Patrick E. Wimberly Jr. (Shalonda), Donyel L. Walker Jr., and PaSean Wimberly; and a host of relatives and friends.
Services will be Monday January 13, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church, 5301 Nebraska Ave Toledo, OH 43615. Family Hour will start at 10:00 AM with funeral services starting at 11:00 AM. Services will be rendered by The House of Day Funeral Home.
www.houseofday.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020