Pat (Shearer) Gibson



It is with deep sorrow and much sadness that we mourn the passing of Pat (Shearer) Gibson of Toledo, Ohio. She went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020 at her home in Hendersonsville, NC at the age of 70 years old.



Pat was born on June 19, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio. She was the daughter of MaryAnn and Albert Shearer of Oregon, Ohio and the sister of Mike Shearer of Brighton, MI. All who have preceded her in death.



Pat was a 1968 graduate of Clay High School. She worked as a nurse for 38 years in Toledo, Lima and Wapakoneta, OH and Hendersonville, NC. Pat will be fondly remembered for always providing so much care and comfort to those around her. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all of her family.



Pat is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gary Gibson of Hendersonville, NC. Daughters Stacy (Rodney) Hepner of Fletcher, NC and Kerry (Doug) Lewandowski of Lebanon, Ohio.



She will be lovingly remembered by her four grandchildren, Chloe and Ella Hepner and Sierra and Lily Lewandowski. Pat enjoyed animals and will be greatly missed by her cats Lucy and Cody who never left her side.



At Pat's request, no service will be held.Future Celebration of Life may follow.



As an expression of sympathy Memorial Donations may be made to the National



Ovarian Cancer Coalition or to an Animal Shelter of your choice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store