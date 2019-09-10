|
|
Pat Toepfer
Patricia A. Toepfer, age 92, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, in Toledo. She was born March 7, 1927 to Lester and Leona (Buck) Reamsnyder in Luckey, OH. Following graduation from high school, Patricia went onto the Flower Hospital School of Nursing for another three years becoming a Registered Nurse. She married Richard Toepfer on April 17, 1954 in Toledo. Pat and Dick raised 2 sons and celebrated 48 years of marriage before Dick's passing in 2002. Known to all as having a great sense of humor, Pat always had a smile, hug and a willing heart to lend a helping hand. While she worked as an RN for over 40 years, her primary job was her family, having raised 2 sons and being a loving grandmother to their children.
Pat is survived by her sons, Rick (Julie) Toepfer of Perrysburg, Jeff Toepfer of Maumee; grandchildren, Carly (Grant) Toepfer-Gaver and Matt Toepfer both of Perrysburg and 3 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband Richard, she was preceded in death by her parents.
Pat will be laid to rest in a private family committal in the Troy Township Cemetery, Luckey, OH. Memorials may take the form of contributions to the: Flower Hospital Auxiliary or the WW II Memorial Fund. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019