Miss Patrice Lynn RiversMiss Patrice L. Rivers, 52, passed Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio. She attended the Jesup W. Scott High School and worked in the restaurant and hospitality field.Patrice is survived by daughter, Monique Rivers; sons, Mario Rivers, Cameron Garrison and Corey Parker, Jr.; 5 grandchildren; sister, Kelly (Gaylon) Hughes and and a host of loving relatives and friends.Visitation Sunday, June 28, 2020, 4 to 6 p.m., at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH, 43607. Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Services Monday, June 29, 2020, 10 and 11 a.m. respectively, at the Southern M. B. Church, 1222 Indiana Avenue, Toledo, OH, 43607. The Reverend Roger D. Carson, Pastor and Officiant. Masks and social distancing are mandatory for each day's events.