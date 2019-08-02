Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of The Nativity
Burke, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrice Gorski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrice Nicolette (DeMars) Gorski RN


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patrice Nicolette (DeMars) Gorski RN Obituary
Patrice Nicolette (DeMars) Gorski, RN

On Monday, July 29, 2019, Patrice Gorski, loving wife and mother, passed away at age 71 after a long and valiant fight with dementia. Pat was born December 9, 1947, in Toledo, OH, to Melvin and Marguerite (Rees) DeMars.

She is survived by her husband, Tom; two children, Michael and Katherine; brothers, Melvin and Philip; several grandchildren, cousins and nieces.

A 1965 graduate of Start High School, she later received her diploma from the Mercy School of Nursing in Toledo and was certified to practice professional nursing as a Registered Nurse in the state of Ohio in August 1968. On June 25, 1971, she married ENS Thomas Gorski, USN, also of Toledo. Over the next 29 years, the Navy stationed Tom and Pat in several different states and Pat maintained her RN license in each.

Pat had a passion for helping others. In addition to working as a nurse in hospitals, doctors' offices, an assisted living facility and two grade schools, she volunteered, assisting numerous young Navy wives deal with a variety of issues. Pat loved music and dancing, as well as reading and writing poetry. She was known for her friendly, kind and compassionate spirit.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Church of The Nativity in Burke, VA, at 11AM. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery will follow at a later date. Donations may be sent to The .

Published in The Blade on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now