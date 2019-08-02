|
Patrice Nicolette (DeMars) Gorski, RN
On Monday, July 29, 2019, Patrice Gorski, loving wife and mother, passed away at age 71 after a long and valiant fight with dementia. Pat was born December 9, 1947, in Toledo, OH, to Melvin and Marguerite (Rees) DeMars.
She is survived by her husband, Tom; two children, Michael and Katherine; brothers, Melvin and Philip; several grandchildren, cousins and nieces.
A 1965 graduate of Start High School, she later received her diploma from the Mercy School of Nursing in Toledo and was certified to practice professional nursing as a Registered Nurse in the state of Ohio in August 1968. On June 25, 1971, she married ENS Thomas Gorski, USN, also of Toledo. Over the next 29 years, the Navy stationed Tom and Pat in several different states and Pat maintained her RN license in each.
Pat had a passion for helping others. In addition to working as a nurse in hospitals, doctors' offices, an assisted living facility and two grade schools, she volunteered, assisting numerous young Navy wives deal with a variety of issues. Pat loved music and dancing, as well as reading and writing poetry. She was known for her friendly, kind and compassionate spirit.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, August 5, 2019, at the Church of The Nativity in Burke, VA, at 11AM. Interment in Arlington National Cemetery will follow at a later date. Donations may be sent to The .
Published in The Blade on Aug. 2, 2019