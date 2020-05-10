Patricia A. Arman
Patricia Ann Arman, 87, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020, in Arvada, Colorado, where she had resided for the last nine years. Pat was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Frederick A. and Elsie A. (Stohon) Beltz.
Pat graduated from DeVilbiss High School and the University of Toledo. For most of her career she was a Legal Administrative Assistant at Shumaker, Loop, and Kendrick, LLP in Toledo, OH. Later in her career she was the office manager for the Junior League of Toledo. Pat's greatest joy in life were her children and grandchildren. It brought her great happiness to watch their growth and see their many accomplishments through the years.
She was a longtime member of Historic St. Patrick's Church in Toledo.
Patricia is survived by her children, Mary Pat (Michael Harms) of Omaha, NE and John (Kathleen) Arman of Golden, CO; her former daughter in law, Antoinette Connell (Bob) Karrick; her grandchildren, Claire, Paul and Jack Arman, and Evan and Elizabeth Harms. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Elsie Beltz; her husband, Thomas G. Arman; her son, Thomas P. Arman; along with her brother, Robert Beltz; sister, Thelma Stoeckley; and nephew, Larry Stoeckley.
There will be a Memorial Service and a Celebration of Pat's life at a later date at Coyle Funeral Home. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
In lieu flowers, donations may be given to the Alzheimer Foundation of Colorado and/or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, in her memory.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.