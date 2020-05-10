Patricia A. Arman
Patricia A. Arman

Patricia Ann Arman, 87, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020, in Arvada, Colorado, where she had resided for the last nine years. Pat was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Frederick A. and Elsie A. (Stohon) Beltz.

Pat graduated from DeVilbiss High School and the University of Toledo. For most of her career she was a Legal Administrative Assistant at Shumaker, Loop, and Kendrick, LLP in Toledo, OH. Later in her career she was the office manager for the Junior League of Toledo. Pat's greatest joy in life were her children and grandchildren. It brought her great happiness to watch their growth and see their many accomplishments through the years.

She was a longtime member of Historic St. Patrick's Church in Toledo.

Patricia is survived by her children, Mary Pat (Michael Harms) of Omaha, NE and John (Kathleen) Arman of Golden, CO; her former daughter in law, Antoinette Connell (Bob) Karrick; her grandchildren, Claire, Paul and Jack Arman, and Evan and Elizabeth Harms. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Elsie Beltz; her husband, Thomas G. Arman; her son, Thomas P. Arman; along with her brother, Robert Beltz; sister, Thelma Stoeckley; and nephew, Larry Stoeckley.

There will be a Memorial Service and a Celebration of Pat's life at a later date at Coyle Funeral Home. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

In lieu flowers, donations may be given to the Alzheimer Foundation of Colorado and/or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg, in her memory.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
May 10, 2020
My sympathy and love to you. Your mom was a very special LADY in every sense of the word. Always so kind and caring-have great memories of working with her on committees at OLPH and comparing notes about our sons and their escapades which of course were many. Peace and love.
Nancy Stearns
Friend
May 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14
