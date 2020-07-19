1/1
Patricia A. Arman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. Arman

Patricia Ann Arman, 87, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2020, in Arvada, Colorado, where she had resided for the last nine years. Pat was born in Toledo, Ohio, to Frederick A. and Elsie A. (Stohon) Beltz.

Pat graduated from DeVilbiss High School and the University of Toledo. For most of her career she was a Legal Administrative Assistant at Shumaker, Loop, and Kendrick, LLP in Toledo, OH. Later in her career she was the office manager for the Junior League of Toledo. Pat's greatest joy in life were her children and grandchildren. It brought her great happiness to watch their growth and see their many accomplishments through the years.

She was a longtime member of Historic St. Patrick's Church in Toledo.

Patricia is survived by her children, Mary Pat (Michael Harms) of Omaha, NE and John (Kathleen) Arman of Golden, CO; her former daughter in law, Antoinette Connell (Bob) Karrick; her grandchildren, Claire, Paul and Jack Arman, and Evan and Elizabeth Harms. Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Elsie Beltz; her husband, Thomas G. Arman; her son, Thomas P. Arman; along with her brother, Robert Beltz; sister, Thelma Stoeckley; and nephew, Larry Stoeckley.

A Memorial Visitation and a Celebration of Pat's life will be held at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Thursday, July 23, 9:00 -11:00 a.m. with the service at 11. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery. Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

In lieu flowers, donations may be given to the Alzheimer Foundation of Colorado and/or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg in her memory.

www.coylefuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Service
11:00 AM
Coyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved