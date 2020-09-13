Patricia A. Baker
January 17, 1938 - September 5, 2020
Patricia A Baker, 82, of Perrysburg Ohio went home to be with the Lord on September 5, 2020 surrounded by her loving children. Pat was born on January 17, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio to Daniel Haley and Charlotte (Gomer) Haley. She married Richard Myers in 1956. Together they had 6 children. Richard preceded her in death in 1984. She later married Leland Baker in March 1987.
Patricia lived a full life touching everyone who knew her with care and compassion. Pat was a wonderful mom for the 6 of us, and a faithful, loyal wife and friend. Typically she was first out the door to provide any type of help, support and most of all, kindness to anyone in need. It was not uncommon for her to walk up to a total stranger and pay them a compliment or offer assistance. Her outgoing, caring nature provided her family and friends an abundance of love and happiness. She loved to entertain, cook, dance and garden.
Mom had boundless energy and a great sense of humor. She could put a smile on any face! She shared her talents for interior decorations and design throughout her life, both personal and professionally. With great leadership, she held the position of Director of Environmental Services at St Luke's Hospital for 82 years.
Mom will live in our hearts forever.
She is survived by her children, Mary (Rick) Bohn, Lisa (Rich) Jessup, Melanie (Pat) Horrigan, Rich Myers and Andy (Judith) Myers; her grandchildren, Andrea (Andy) Ankenbrandt, Melissa (Ross) Echler, Casey (Meaghan) Horrigan, Sarah (Ricky) Ramlow, Madeline Parks and Andrew James Myers; great grandchildren, Rose Ankenbrandt, Eby and Liv Echler, Christopher and Bailey Horrigan and Raelynn Ramlow; brother, Dan (Jane) Haley; stepchildren, Lance (Darla) Baker, Eric Baker, Amy (Dave) Andrews; along with step grandchildren and great grandchild. Along with her husbands, Richard and Leland, Patricia was preceded in death by her son, Patrick Myers.
A Memorial Mass for Patricia will be held Friday, September 18 at 10:00 a.m. at St Patricks of Heatherdowns, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, Ohio 43614. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's name to the Alzheimer's Association
(c/o Charlotte Stephenson Manor - Walk to End Alzheimer's Team at 581 Kimole Lane Adrian, MI 49221) or Suicide Prevention.www.witzlershank.com